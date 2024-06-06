Volgarr the Viking 2 announced with August 2024 release date Crazy Viking Studios has provided the first look at the sequel to indie darling Volgarr the Viking.

Digital Eclipse made a surprise appearance at the Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase to announce Volgarr the Viking 2, the sequel to the beloved 2D action-platformer from Crazy Viking Studios. What’s more, the game is slated to launch on August 6, 2024.

The announcement trailer for Volgarr the Viking 2 shows off the levels he’ll explore and the enemies he’ll face on his latest journey. An overview of the game can be found on Digital Eclipse’s website. “Developed in partnership with Crazy Viking Studios, Volgarr the Viking II is a hardcore, 2D action-platformer where precision is everything and one false move can spell a brutal death.”

Volgarr the Viking 2 touts a host of quality-of-life improvements, including the addition of checkpoints and save states. However, there will be settings for players seeking that original, brutally difficult challenge.

It won’t be long until fans of the original get to take on the sequel as Volgarr the Viking 2 is launching on August 6, 2024. If you missed the Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase, catch up on the biggest announcements with Shacknews.