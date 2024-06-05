ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 460 Time to take on the Palace of Twilight in the Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough. It has been fun to play the Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess again. It had been quite some time since I attempted a full playthrough of one of the less popular Zelda games. I have to say without the motion controls of the Wii version and the slight backtracking, Twilight Princess is a fun Legend of Zelda game. Last episode, we took down the City in the Sky, got the double clawshot weapon, and explored more of Hyrule.

Tonight, we have all the pieces of the Mirror of Twilight and are reassembling said mirror. After fixing the mirror, we will gain entry to the Twilight Realm and the Palace of Twilight. The Palace of Twilight is the last dungeon in the game before we make our way into Hyrule Castle. If all goes according the plan, we’ll make our way into Hyrule Castle and save Hyrule. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough.

Time to make our way into the Twilight Realm!

