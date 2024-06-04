ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 459 We're getting right back onto the horse that is Dark Souls: Remastered on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough. I have been trying to make progress in the game during every episode and for the most part, I have kept that pace. During the last Dark Souls episode, we finally were able to defeat the boss combo of Dragon Slayer Ornstein and Executioner Smough. Trust me when I say that this battle was one of the toughest in the game thus far.

After getting through that challenging fight, we explored more of Anor Londo and found the way to yet another boss fight. We’re set to encounter Seath the Scaeless and the way boss fights have been going recently, it's going to be another tough battle! Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Dark Souls playthrough.

We're putting dragon on the menu tonight!

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough as well as a new playthrough starting soon. We finished Rayman Legends this week so stay tuned to see what takes its place in the lineup. As for the Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, we took down the City in the Sky last epiosde and have all the pieces of the Mirror of Twilight. We're getting close to beating the game and you won't want to miss the ending!

