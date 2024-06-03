ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 458 We're making our way through Olympus in Rayman Legends on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Rayman Legends playthrough. Raman took the night off last week for Memorial Day just like the rest of us and just like him; we’re well rested and ready to continue. During the last Rayman Legends episode, we defeated the boss in the world, 20,000 Lums Under the Sea and made progress in the game. Tonight, we look to make our way through Olympus Maximus and Living Dead Party, the last two worlds in the game.

Tonight could be a two-for-one night on the Stevetendo show if we finish Rayman Legends. If tonight is the final Rayman Legends episode, Super Mario Land could be the perfect space filler. If we beat Rayman Legends tonight, I’ll give my opinion on the game and some final thoughts. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Rayman Legends playthrough. It could be the final episode!

There's something that feels right about a giant frog throwing a javelin!

©Ubisoft

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough as well as more Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. We have been exploring Anor Londo and are making our way to fight Seath the Scaleless. We defeated the City in the Sky in the Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and have all the pieces of the Mirror of Twilight. Things are heating up and you won't want to miss any of the excitement.

It’s getting warming and the action at Shacknews is heating up as well. June used to mean E3 week. We try to do a good job filling the void left by E3 when it was put out to pasture. Make sure you check out all the great content Shacknews has and has coming up in the near future. Come in from swimming to read a Multiversus review or find a new secret in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can’t go wrong with any option because Shacknews has content for everyone to love. Make sure you subscribe to the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel so you never miss your favorite shows!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.