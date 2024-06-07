UFO 50 is a 50-games-in-1 collection from the Spelunky team Mossmouth couldn't decide what game to make after Spelunky 2, so he and his team made 50.

Derek 'Mossmouth' Yu ran into a conundrum after releasing Spelunky 2. What's next? How does one follow an acclaimed sequel to a beloved indie gaming classic? The answer for Yu and his team appears to be, "Just make everything." That's a rough summation of what UFO 50 is, as it's a collection of 50 different games all in one single package.



Source: Mossmouth

UFO 50 features 50 different games curated into one collection. These games vary across multiple genres, like competitive arcade titles, action games, racers, platformers, RPGs, and many more. Speaking during Friday's Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition, designer Jon Perry was adamant that these are not mini-games. These are fully designed games, some lengthier than others. The story that weaves all of these games together is that a fictional company called UFOSoft has assembled 50 games for a 1980s game console. As such, every game within UFO 50 is stylized to look like something out of the vintage Nintendo Entertainment System or Atari 2600 era of gaming. In fact, the specific timeline for UFO 50 games goes from 1982 through 1990.

While the UFO 50 games are designed to adhere to a timeline, all of them will be unlocked out of the gate. Roughly half of them will feature multiplayer, either competitive or cooperative. All of them appear to be quality efforts, so anybody looking at this and thinking about the old Angry Video Game Nerd review of Action 52 can rest easy. This looks to be something closer to the quality of Nintendo's Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics compilation.

PC users won't have to wait long for this one. Look for UFO 50 to come to Steam on Wednesday, September 18.