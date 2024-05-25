Weekend Discussion - May 25, 2024

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.
Super Recap
My Adventures With Superman is back tonight. Here's the full Season 1 recap.
Triumph-ant
Triumph the Insult Comic Dog invades San Francisco.
Throwing down the hammer
Chris Hemsworth is next to try and eat some hot wings and survive.
Falling back out
Jonathan Nolan talks about the first season of Fallout.
Weekend Grooves
Take us home, Nellie Furtado.
