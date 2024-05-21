Amazon Games opens new European studio in Romania Opening in Bucharest, Amazon Games' new studio will be the fifth of the label, supporting offices in Orange County, Montreal, San Diego, and Seattle.

Amazon Games has opened a new studio, this time over in Bucharest, Romania in Europe. This marks the fifth studio that the Amazon Games label has under its umbrella. Moreover, the new studio will focus its attention on supporting the ongoing efforts of Amazon Games projects and active releases around the world. The Bucharest studio is also hiring up in a variety of roles as of this week.

Amazon Games announced the Bucharest Studio in a press release on the publisher’s website this week. Bucharest joins Amazon Games’ global studios which are currently set in Orange County and San Deigo, California; Montreal, Quebec; and Seattle, Washington. That makes Bucharest the first Amazon Games studio to open its doors in Europe. Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann prepared a statement for the opening:

Amazon Games is focused on developing and publishing great games, and we have an ambitious long-term roadmap in front of us. Expanding our internal development teams into Europe was a natural next step for us as we tackle our broad portfolio. Bucharest is known as one of the top emerging European cities for game development and we look forward to tapping into the rich talent pool.

Amazon Games' new Bucharest studio is likely to assist in the ongoing maintenance and support of games like MMORPG New World.

The move to launch an Amazon Games comes with an appointment of veteran leadership in Cristian Pana. Pana comes from a background at Ubisoft Bucharest, where his most recent role was Managing Director. Pana has had a hand in supporting the development, releases, and maintenance of games from series like Tom Clancy’s The Division, Far Cry, The Crew, and more.

I’m thrilled to join Amazon Games at a time when the team is actively building across an exciting roadmap. I’ve built and led outstanding teams in the past and I know this area of Europe is a hot spot for some of the very best talent in gaming.

Bucharest sounds like an exciting opportunity at Amazon Games amid a time when many layoffs are happening and studios are being closed. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for what comes next out of the publishing label and its new European office.