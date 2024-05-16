New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 2024 earnings call here

Here's how you can tune into Take-Two Interactive's Q4 2024 earnings call.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

This afternoon, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) will release its Q4 2024 earnings report. Afterwards, the company will host an earnings call to further discuss those results. If you’re interested in hearing the conversation, you can listen to Take-Two Interactive’s Q4 2024 earnings call right here.

Listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 2024 earnings call

Take-Two Interactive’s Q4 2024 earnings call will take place today at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be broadcasting it live on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

During the call, we can expect to hear executives at Take-Two discuss the latest round of earnings as well as their predictions for the future. It’s also likely that we’ll learn more about sales metrics for some of its notable recent releases.

That’s how you can listen to the Take-Two Interactive Q4 2024 earnings call. If you can’t tune in, we’ll be reporting any news over on our finance page.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

