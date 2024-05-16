Listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 2024 earnings call here Here's how you can tune into Take-Two Interactive's Q4 2024 earnings call.

This afternoon, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) will release its Q4 2024 earnings report. Afterwards, the company will host an earnings call to further discuss those results. If you’re interested in hearing the conversation, you can listen to Take-Two Interactive’s Q4 2024 earnings call right here.

Take-Two Interactive’s Q4 2024 earnings call will take place today at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be broadcasting it live on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

During the call, we can expect to hear executives at Take-Two discuss the latest round of earnings as well as their predictions for the future. It’s also likely that we’ll learn more about sales metrics for some of its notable recent releases.

If you can't tune in, we'll be reporting any news over on our finance page.