Assassin's Creed Shadows will be fully playable offline

This week, Ubisoft revealed Assassin’s Creed Shadows as the next installment in its tentpole franchise. With that reveal came a flurry of questions about the in-game experience, including concerns about the game potentially requiring a constant internet connection. Ubisoft has now quelled those concerns, stating that players can enjoy the entirety of Assassin’s Creed Shadows offline.

Ubisoft posted a statement to X/Twitter this morning to answer concerns about whether or not Assassin’s Creed Shadows would be always-online or not. “Assassin’s Creed Shadows will not require a mandatory connection at all times,” the developer wrote. Ubisoft went on to explain that players will need an internet connection to initially install the game.

Yasuke is one of Assassin's Creed Shadow's two playable protagonists.

Several modern single-player games have received criticism for always requiring an internet connection, despite having no multiplayer functionality. It’s something that even previous Assassin’s Creed games have caught flak for in the past.

Players with an unreliable internet connection or no internet service at all can rest assured that they'll be able to enjoy Assassin's Creed Shadows when it launches this November.