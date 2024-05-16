New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be fully playable offline

Ubisoft has confirmed that you won't need a constant internet connection to explore 16th century Japan.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Ubisoft
2

This week, Ubisoft revealed Assassin’s Creed Shadows as the next installment in its tentpole franchise. With that reveal came a flurry of questions about the in-game experience, including concerns about the game potentially requiring a constant internet connection. Ubisoft has now quelled those concerns, stating that players can enjoy the entirety of Assassin’s Creed Shadows offline.

Ubisoft posted a statement to X/Twitter this morning to answer concerns about whether or not Assassin’s Creed Shadows would be always-online or not. “Assassin’s Creed Shadows will not require a mandatory connection at all times,” the developer wrote. Ubisoft went on to explain that players will need an internet connection to initially install the game.

Yasuke swinging a weapon at an enemy.
Yasuke is one of Assassin's Creed Shadow's two playable protagonists.
Source: Ubisoft.

Several modern single-player games have received criticism for always requiring an internet connection, despite having no multiplayer functionality. It’s something that even previous Assassin’s Creed games have caught flak for in the past.

Players with an unreliable internet connection or no internet service at all can rest assured that they’ll be able to enjoy Assassin’s Creed Shadows when it launches this November. If you’re looking forward to the latest Assassin’s Creed adventure, make Shacknews your home for timely news and updates.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

