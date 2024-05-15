Dune: Awakening Creative Director on gameplay and sandworms We learn more about Funcom's take on Dune in an exclusive interview.

Dune: Awakening is an upcoming MMO set in the world of the beloved book (and now film) series. As we inch closer to its release, we caught up with the game’s Creative Director to talk about all things gameplay.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with Joel Bylos, creative director on Dune: Awakening, in a recent interview to talk about the work being done on the game. During the conversation, Bylos discusses the various systems that players will need to manage as they look to survive and thrive in an unforgiving environment.

Bylos also talks about the role that the iconic sandworms will play in the game. While players won’t be able to ride them or capture them, sandworms pose a constant threat to any player walking on open sand. They can wipe players out in an instant if they aren’t careful.

