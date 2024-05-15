New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Dune: Awakening Creative Director on gameplay and sandworms

We learn more about Funcom's take on Dune in an exclusive interview.
Donovan Erskine
1

Dune: Awakening is an upcoming MMO set in the world of the beloved book (and now film) series. As we inch closer to its release, we caught up with the game’s Creative Director to talk about all things gameplay.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with Joel Bylos, creative director on Dune: Awakening, in a recent interview to talk about the work being done on the game. During the conversation, Bylos discusses the various systems that players will need to manage as they look to survive and thrive in an unforgiving environment.

Bylos also talks about the role that the iconic sandworms will play in the game. While players won’t be able to ride them or capture them, sandworms pose a constant threat to any player walking on open sand. They can wipe players out in an instant if they aren’t careful.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

