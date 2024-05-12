New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - May 12, 2024 (Mother's Day)

Happy Mother's Day, Shacknews!
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, again, all! Sam's on vacation for a few more hours, which means I'm taking over this Mother's Day edition of Weekend Discussion.

Saturday Night Moms

Watch this Mother's Day cold open for last night's SNL.

Bed and breakfast

Be sure to give your mother breakfast in bed. It's a good thing.

A Fluffy Mother's Day

Think of Mother's Day with this old bit from Gabriel Iglesias.

A very Disney Mother's Day

The Simpsons are celebrating Mother's Day too... by shilling for pretty much anything Disney.

Mother's Day Grooves

Take us home, Mr. T.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! Thank you for reading all year. We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

