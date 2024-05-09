New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 130

We're discussing Andy Serkis' Gollum movie and Peacock's The Office spin-off on today's PGTC!
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy Thursday! Pop! Goes the Culture! is coming at you once again with the latest movie and TV news. Come let Donovan and Greg know what you think about this week's topics.

Episode 130 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We're going live earlier than usual to accommodate Shacknews' financial coverage later today. Please understand. We're excited to discuss the new announcements out of WB and Disney, and break down our thoughts on David Corenswet's Superman look.

We appreciate everyone who listens to Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further back our show can do so by subscribing. If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can do so for free with Prime Gaming.

Put your cape on! It's time for Episode 130 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

