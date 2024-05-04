Weekend Discussion - May 4, 2024 (Star Wars Day)

Welcome to the weekend! It's Star Wars Day! May the Force be with you all! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

We are one with the Force

Star Wars fans, today is a day of celebration.

The droids you're looking for

Apple's got an iPhone ad ready for this specific day.

The final 'Batch'

PSA: The final season of The Bad Batch is now complete, ready to binge at any time.

Building Star Wars

And if you missed it earlier this week, watch the celebration of 25 years of LEGO Star Wars.

Weekend Grooves

Well... pick a side.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! Thank you for reading all year. We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!