Weekend Discussion - May 4, 2024 (Star Wars Day)

It's Saturday! May the Force be with you!
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! It's Star Wars Day! May the Force be with you all! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

We are one with the Force

Star Wars fans, today is a day of celebration.

The droids you're looking for

Apple's got an iPhone ad ready for this specific day.

The final 'Batch'

PSA: The final season of The Bad Batch is now complete, ready to binge at any time.

Building Star Wars

And if you missed it earlier this week, watch the celebration of 25 years of LEGO Star Wars.

Weekend Grooves

Well... pick a side.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! Thank you for reading all year. We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

