Apple (AAPL) Q2 2024 iPhone sales fell 10% from the prior year

Bill Lavoy
Today, Apple (AAPL) reported its Q2 2024 earnings results, and within that report were troubling sales number for the iPhone specifically. iPhone sales at Apple were down year-over-year from Q2 2023.

Apple’s iPhone sales were included in the Q2 2024 earnings report posted to the investor relations website. In the report, Apple stated that iPhone sales for Q2 2024 were $45.9 billion versus $51.3 billion during Q2 2023. In fact, overall revenue at Apple fell year-over-year. Total revenue for Q2 2024 was $90.7 billion versus $94.8 billion during Q2 2023.

For more information on Apple and other gaming and tech companies reporting their financial results, stay tuned to the Shacknews stock market topic.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

