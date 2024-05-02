Apple (AAPL) Q2 2024 iPhone sales fell 10% from the prior year iPhone sales declined year-over-year

Today, Apple (AAPL) reported its Q2 2024 earnings results, and within that report were troubling sales number for the iPhone specifically. iPhone sales at Apple were down year-over-year from Q2 2023.

Apple’s iPhone sales were included in the Q2 2024 earnings report posted to the investor relations website. In the report, Apple stated that iPhone sales for Q2 2024 were $45.9 billion versus $51.3 billion during Q2 2023. In fact, overall revenue at Apple fell year-over-year. Total revenue for Q2 2024 was $90.7 billion versus $94.8 billion during Q2 2023.

“Today Apple is reporting revenue of $90.8 billion for the March quarter, including an all-time revenue record in Services,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “During the quarter, we were thrilled to launch Apple Vision Pro and to show the world the potential that spatial computing unlocks. We’re also looking forward to an exciting product announcement next week and an incredible Worldwide Developers Conference next month. As always, we are focused on providing the very best products and services for our customers, and doing so while living up to the core values that drive us.”

