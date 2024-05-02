Apple (AAPL) Q2 2024 iPhone sales fell 10% from the prior year
iPhone sales declined year-over-year
Today, Apple (AAPL) reported its Q2 2024 earnings results, and within that report were troubling sales number for the iPhone specifically. iPhone sales at Apple were down year-over-year from Q2 2023.
Apple’s iPhone sales were included in the Q2 2024 earnings report posted to the investor relations website. In the report, Apple stated that iPhone sales for Q2 2024 were $45.9 billion versus $51.3 billion during Q2 2023. In fact, overall revenue at Apple fell year-over-year. Total revenue for Q2 2024 was $90.7 billion versus $94.8 billion during Q2 2023.
