Apple (AAPL) board increases dividend by 4% & adds $110 billion to share buyback program

The dividend payout has been increased to $0.25 per share and will be payable on May 16.
Sam Chandler
Image via Getty Images
3

Apple is one of the largest tech companies in the world, so whenever its quarterly earnings roll around, people pay attention. This quarter, Apple reports an increase to its dividend payments and will be buying back $110 billion of its own shares.

AAPL stock chart

Apple released its Q2 2024 earnings report on May 2, 2024, which gave investors an insight into how the company has performed over its second quarter. Alongside the earnings report, Apple announced it was increasing its dividend and will be performing a share buyback.

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the Company’s common stock, an increase of 4 percent. The dividend is payable on May 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2024. The board of directors has also authorized an additional program to repurchase up to $110 billion of the Company’s common stock.

The stock buyback looks to be a continuation of the company’s FY 2023, where it bought back $77.55 billion of common stock.

This quarter saw other positive movements for the company. Apple’s earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations despite iPhone sales falling some ten percent from the prior year. Be sure to check out our AAPL page for more information on how Apple has performed this quarter.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

