Cataclismo Creative Director on lessons learned from Moonlighter Vincent Ramirez speaks with Shacknews about the process of developing Moonlighter.

Cataclismo is aiming to put a unique spin on the RTS genre when it launches this summer. Ahead of its release, we spoke with Vincent Ramirez, the game’s creative director, to learn more about how they brought Cataclismo to Life and what they learned from previous projects.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with Vincent Ramirez in a recent interview. In the game, players build castles and then defend them from swarms of hostile creatures. Ramirez named several games that inspired Cataclismo to life, including Warcraft 3.

He also spoke about how the studio’s previous games helped them make better decisions when developing Cataclismo. One of these titles was Moonlighter, Digital Sun’s 2018 roguelite.

