Cataclismo Creative Director on lessons learned from Moonlighter

Vincent Ramirez speaks with Shacknews about the process of developing Moonlighter.
Donovan Erskine
1

Cataclismo is aiming to put a unique spin on the RTS genre when it launches this summer. Ahead of its release, we spoke with Vincent Ramirez, the game’s creative director, to learn more about how they brought Cataclismo to Life and what they learned from previous projects.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with Vincent Ramirez in a recent interview. In the game, players build castles and then defend them from swarms of hostile creatures. Ramirez named several games that inspired Cataclismo to life, including Warcraft 3.

He also spoke about how the studio’s previous games helped them make better decisions when developing Cataclismo. One of these titles was Moonlighter, Digital Sun’s 2018 roguelite.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

