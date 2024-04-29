The Finals gives you one life with new Terminal Attack mode
You only get one shot to win with The Finals' next 5v5 game mode, set to debut this week.
One of the best ways to describe The Finals is a test of teamwork. Success depends heavily on how well teammates are able to work with each other and a big part of that involves making sure everyone is healed and also coordinating respawns. A lot of that is about to go out the window with the game's next game mode. Teamwork will be as critical as ever, but the new Terminal Attack mode will remove healing and respawning from the equation entirely.
As noted on The Finals website, Terminal Attack's rules are simple. It's an attack/defend objective featuring teams of five. The attacking team will look to deliver a decryption key to a terminal. The defense must protect that terminal. Unlike other modes in The Finals, respawns are disabled. In fact, healing is disabled, too. Players will have one shot at the objective. If everyone on a team falls, the round is over.
Terminal Attack looks to be a far more traditional esports-style mode for a game that's been more focused on casual modes, like Cash Out and Bank It. It's also more straightforward than Power Shift, which was more about the bombastic visuals of collapsing environments than anything else.
Players won't have to wait too long for Terminal Attack. Look for it to come to The Finals this Thursday, May 2. For those who haven't jumped into this free-to-play shooter yet, Shacknews has a few guides up and running, so check out our topic page for The Finals.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, The Finals gives you one life with new Terminal Attack mode
Stop trying top make Ther Finals as an esport happen!
I know the game is called The Finals and was entirely built around the tournament mode but players just don't vibe with it for the most part and the queue times ar eevidence of this. It makes sense when you think about it - the best moments in the game are the wacky stuff that happens unexpectedly like buildings collapsing but that semi-randomness just isn't suited to a highly competitive game. If they keep pushing the esports side they run the risk of alienating most of the playerbase.
On the plus side, they're finally doing something about the fucking stun gun.
