New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

The Finals gives you one life with new Terminal Attack mode

You only get one shot to win with The Finals' next 5v5 game mode, set to debut this week.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Embark Studios
2

One of the best ways to describe The Finals is a test of teamwork. Success depends heavily on how well teammates are able to work with each other and a big part of that involves making sure everyone is healed and also coordinating respawns. A lot of that is about to go out the window with the game's next game mode. Teamwork will be as critical as ever, but the new Terminal Attack mode will remove healing and respawning from the equation entirely.

As noted on The Finals website, Terminal Attack's rules are simple. It's an attack/defend objective featuring teams of five. The attacking team will look to deliver a decryption key to a terminal. The defense must protect that terminal. Unlike other modes in The Finals, respawns are disabled. In fact, healing is disabled, too. Players will have one shot at the objective. If everyone on a team falls, the round is over.

Terminal Attack looks to be a far more traditional esports-style mode for a game that's been more focused on casual modes, like Cash Out and Bank It. It's also more straightforward than Power Shift, which was more about the bombastic visuals of collapsing environments than anything else.

Players won't have to wait too long for Terminal Attack. Look for it to come to The Finals this Thursday, May 2. For those who haven't jumped into this free-to-play shooter yet, Shacknews has a few guides up and running, so check out our topic page for The Finals.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 29, 2024 11:50 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, The Finals gives you one life with new Terminal Attack mode

    • Stimpak Chopra legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 29, 2024 11:57 AM

      Stop trying top make Ther Finals as an esport happen!

      I know the game is called The Finals and was entirely built around the tournament mode but players just don't vibe with it for the most part and the queue times ar eevidence of this. It makes sense when you think about it - the best moments in the game are the wacky stuff that happens unexpectedly like buildings collapsing but that semi-randomness just isn't suited to a highly competitive game. If they keep pushing the esports side they run the risk of alienating most of the playerbase.

      On the plus side, they're finally doing something about the fucking stun gun.

Hello, Meet Lola