New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

The Jackbox Naughty Pack is Jackbox's first M-rated collection

Put the kids to bed before popping in this upcoming collection from Jackbox Games.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Jackbox Games
2

After a decade of pumping out party packs, Jackbox Games is about to go in a slightly different direction for its next collection. Think something closer to Cards Against Humanity or a similar card game that one would take out during a cocktail party or college hangout. The Jackbox Naughty Pack looks to be mainly for adults, as it'll be the first collection in the company's history to carry an M rating from the ESRB.

Revealed during Monday's ID@Xbox Showcase, Jackbox Games hasn't noted what exactly the Jackbox Naughty Pack will contain. However, based on the post on the Jackbox Games website, this is an idea that stems from user surveys and social media comments. Having taken note of the number of requests, the Jackbox Naughty Pack will feature three different games aimed at the adult player. The team is teasing some familiar faces, so maybe gear up for an adult-rated Tee K.O., Quiplash, Fibbage, or maybe even a grown-up twist on You Don't Know Jack.

Expect to learn more details about the Jackbox Naughty Pack later this summer. We'll also have our eye out for a release date and supported platforms. In the meantime, the last Jackbox Party Pack was pretty entertaining, so check out our review of The Jackbox Party Pack 10.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola