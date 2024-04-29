The Jackbox Naughty Pack is Jackbox's first M-rated collection Put the kids to bed before popping in this upcoming collection from Jackbox Games.

After a decade of pumping out party packs, Jackbox Games is about to go in a slightly different direction for its next collection. Think something closer to Cards Against Humanity or a similar card game that one would take out during a cocktail party or college hangout. The Jackbox Naughty Pack looks to be mainly for adults, as it'll be the first collection in the company's history to carry an M rating from the ESRB.

Revealed during Monday's ID@Xbox Showcase, Jackbox Games hasn't noted what exactly the Jackbox Naughty Pack will contain. However, based on the post on the Jackbox Games website, this is an idea that stems from user surveys and social media comments. Having taken note of the number of requests, the Jackbox Naughty Pack will feature three different games aimed at the adult player. The team is teasing some familiar faces, so maybe gear up for an adult-rated Tee K.O., Quiplash, Fibbage, or maybe even a grown-up twist on You Don't Know Jack.

Expect to learn more details about the Jackbox Naughty Pack later this summer. We'll also have our eye out for a release date and supported platforms. In the meantime, the last Jackbox Party Pack was pretty entertaining, so check out our review of The Jackbox Party Pack 10.