Weekend Discussion - April 27, 2024

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Knuckles sandwich

After months of hype, this sort of came quietly, but Knuckles is finally here.

'Goff' switch

Detroit Lions quarterback tells us everything he learned from Axel Foley.

Crisi-tunity

Get a look at the next part of WB's adaptation of the greatest DC Comics story ever told.

'Last Week' 10 years ago

Man, that sure is depressing to see how little things have changed and, if anything, how much worse things have gotten.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Ne-Yo!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! Thank you for reading all year. We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!