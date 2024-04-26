Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 26: Tekken 8 and Golden Week

Spring sales have concluded, but there are some new promotions coming through the door to fill the void. Before getting to those, it should be noted that there are some major titles getting some significant first-time discounts over on PlayStation. Tekken 8 is now under $50 for the first time, so be sure to pick it up while you're enjoying EVO Japan this weekend. If that's not your game and you're more into sports sims, there's a first-time discount on the MVP Edition of MLB The Show 24.
As far as big promotions, PlayStation has kicked off May Savings with deals on games like Final Fantasy 16, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Open Roads, Pacific Drive, and more. Xbox is getting into Golden Week with discounts on titles like Persona 3 Portable and Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition. Lastly, Switch owners can also get in on the Golden Week fun with sales from Capcom, Square Enix, and Ubisoft.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Tekken 8 - $48.99 (30% off)
- MLB The Show 24 MVP Edition - $64.59 (24% off)
- May Savings
- Final Fantasy 16 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $20.99 (30% off)
- Pentiment - $13.39 (33% off)
- Pacific Drive - $23.99 (20% off)
- Open Roads - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Cocoon - $17.49 (30% off)
- Jusant - $17.49 (30% off)
- Infinity Strash Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai - $40.19 (33% off)
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition - $37.99 (60% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $24.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $23.99 (40% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - $11.99 (70% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- Neon White - $14.99 (40% off)
- Escape Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $11.99 (40% off)
- Quake 1+2 Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation May Savings Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Immortals of Aveum - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Minecraft Legends - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Skul: The Hero Slayer - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 (25% off)
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Dredge - $16.74 (33% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Golden Week Sale
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Digital Deluxe Edition - $63.74 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Infinity Strash Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai - $40.19 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Golden Week Sale.
- Unhalloween Horror Sale
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- DayZ - $29.99 (40% off)
- El Paso, Elsewhere - $15.99 (20% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $14.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door - $6.99 (65% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- Nidhogg 2 - $6.74 (55% off)
- More from the Xbox Unhalloween Horror Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
Nintendo Switch
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (34% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $8.99 (85% off)
- WB Games April Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Capcom Golden Week Sale
- Mega Man Battle Network Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.99 (66% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.99 (33% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $19.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.99 (46% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $8.39 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $6.39 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster - $19.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $19.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- Harvestella - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind Cloud Version - $19.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version - $19.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- Legend of Mana - $14.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata The End of the YoRHa Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo - $11.99 (40% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $6.29 (70% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $24.99 (50% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $24.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden - $11.99 (60% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden - $11.99 (60% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars - $11.99 (60% off)
- Ubisoft Seasonal Sale
- Just Dance 2024 Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $19.79 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $7.99 (80% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $19.79 (67% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.89 (67% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $9.99 (75% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $7.49 (75% off)
- OddBallers - $4.99 (75% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Family Feud - $7.49 (75% off)
- Berserk Boy - $16.00 (20% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - $11.24 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $18.89 (30% off)
- Moving Out 2 Deluxe Edition - $16.49 (50% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
