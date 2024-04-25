ShackStream: Tekken it to the Lab Episode 9: Lili We're getting downright fancy with Tekken it to the Lab this week as we learn the ins and outs of the elegant Fighting Heiress, Lili!

It’s another Thursday, which makes it prime time to learn more Tekken 8! Usually, we take a look at trends to see which characters players are playing most, but this week, we have a special project! We’re taking on Lili to learn the essence of elegance in today’s Tekken it to the Lab livestream!

Tekken it to the Lab Episode 9: Lili

Emilie de Rochefort, better known as Lili, is a representative of Monaco and the child of a wealthy family involved in oil. Often a rival of Asuka, Lili has a self-taught style that mixes gymnastics with street fighting to create a martial art that dances and dazzles around foes. Why Lili this week? Because our own Donovan Erskine is playing her! With that in mind, we’ll give our all to break down Lili’s moveset and figure out some good combos.

Join us as we hit Training Mode with Lili on this week’s Tekken it to the Lab, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

Will Lili’s elegance provide the most beautiful Tekken 8 combos we’ve seen yet? Find out as we train with her on today’s episode of Tekken it to the Lab ShackStream, coming up shortly!