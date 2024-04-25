Fallout 4 Next Gen Update patch notes The Fallout 4 Next Gen Update is here, sprucing the game up for modern PCs and consoles with a variety of fixes and optimizations.

After being teased earlier this April, the Fallout 4 Next Gen Update has arrived for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. With it comes a wide variety of optimizations and fixes, including new Quality and Performance modes, 60FPS support, and additional wide-screen support. There’s much more in the update as well, so we’ve gathered all the patch notes here for your convenience.

Fallout 4 Next Gen Update patch notes

The free Next Gen Update for Fallout 4 increases graphical fidelity, adds modern display and performance options, and includes a wealth of Creation Club gear and weapons.

Source: Bethesda

Bethesda Softworks released the Fallout 4 Next Gen Update and its accompanying patch notes today, rolling out the update on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. This doesn’t quite overhaul the game, but it does spruce it up with quite a few new features. Arguably two of the most important are the Performance mode, which offers 60 FPS, 4k resolution, and standard settings, relying on dynamic resolution scaling. Then there’s the Quality mode, which offers 30 FPS, 4k resolution, ultra settings, and should not require dynamic resolution scaling. A wealth of Creation Club items are also included on all platforms with a variety of gear and weapons to explore. Check out the full rundown of changes below:

Changes and New Features

Native PS5 and Xbox Series applications. Includes performance and quality mode options.

Performance mode: 60 FPS target, 4k resolution, standard settings, relying on dynamic resolution scaling.

Quality mode: 30 FPS*, 4k resolution, ultra settings, should not require dynamic resolution scaling. When connected to a 120Hz display, Quality mode will target 40 FPS. When connected to a 1440p display, the title will run at 1440p resolution at 60 FPS w/ ultra settings regardless of rendering mode

Release on Epic Store.

Widescreen and Ultra-widescreen support.

Steam Deck Verified

9 Free Creation Club Items. Enclave Remnants (New!), Enclave Weapon Skins, Enclave Armor Skins, Tesla Cannon, Hellfire Power Armor, X-02 Power Armor, Heavy Incinerator, Halloween Workshop (New!), Makeshift Weapon Pack (New!).

Added “Installed Content” menu.

Bug Fixes

Resolved issues preventing Japanese and Chinese users from connecting to Bethesda.net (this restores access to Mods).

Resolved issue preventing save data from properly loading during the prologue.

Resolved issue that could prevent the Vault 111 Door from opening on new games.

Resolved issue that could prevent the quest “Go Home” from advancing.

Resolved issue that could result in Codsworth being broken on the ground after fast traveling.

Resolved issue with mipmaps in DLC.

Resolved issue that could result in a softlock when in dialogue with Prestson Garvey.

Resolved issue preventing autosaves while fast traveling in Power Armor.

Fixed issue where text would occasionally disappear in the Creation Club menu.

Resolved issues with text formatting in the credits in Japanese and Chinese.

Resolved issue causing the camera to fail when leaving furniture after an extended time.

Fixed issue that could misplace quest markers while the VR Workshop Creation was installed alongside Automatron.

Resolved issue with player movement in some underwater areas at Thicket Excavations.

Resolved issue that could cause corruption within the Settlement system resulting in wrong resource counts and/or destroyed settlements.

Resolved issue where the “Level Up” notification would display even if there was not a level up available.

Fixed some flickering in Vault 111.

Stability improvements.

PC Only

Please note: The Fallout 4 next gen update is not currently available on GOG but will be available soon. We will let you know as soon as we can.

Resolved issue preventing saves being made under Windows Usernames with Cyrillic, Chinese, or Japanese characters.

Creation Kit

Removed non-functional “Hot Load” button. Removed non-functional “Material Editor” button.

Editor IDs longer than 99 characters will no longer crash the editor.

Resolved crash that could occur while viewing a quest’s Objectives tab.

Resolved hang that could occur while adding a reference to a layer.

That covers the entirety of the patch notes for the Fallout 4 Next Gen Update. With the series running hot right now, be sure to check out more Fallout content for guides, news, and further updates.