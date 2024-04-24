Facebook (META) increases 2024 capital expenditure forecast to reflect increased AI spending Meta is planning to crank up its AI spending in 2024.

Like most major players in tech and social media Meta is going all-in on AI technology. In its Q1 2024 earnings report, the company raised its 2024 capital expenditure forecast as it plans to increase its spending on AI infrastructure.

Meta announced the increase to its capital expenditure forecast in its Q1 2024 earnings report. While spending was originally predicted to be in the $30-36 billion range, it’s now expected to be closer to $35-40 billion.



Source: Meta

We anticipate our full-year 2024 capital expenditures will be in the range of $35-40 billion, increased from our prior range of $30-37 billion as we continue to accelerate our infrastructure investments to support our artificial intelligence (AI) roadmap. While we are not providing guidance for years beyond 2024, we expect capital expenditures will continue to increase next year as we invest aggressively to support our ambitious AI research and product development efforts.

As AI technology continues to evolve, don’t expect Meta to slow down its efforts any time soon. As for other Meta news, the company posted a beat on earnings and revenue in its latest quarterly earnings and reported a solid growth in DAUs for its social media apps.