New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp had 3.24 billion daily active users in Q1 2024

Meta's suite of apps had a combined DAUs higher than a quarter of Earth's population.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
1

Meta’s Q1 2024 earnings report not only provided insight to its financial performance over the past few months, but specific metrics for the various apps it owns and operates as well. This includes Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which tallied a whopping 3.24 billion daily active user figure in the quarter.

Meta’s DAU figure can be found in its Q1 2024 earnings report. Meta says that its 3.24 billion DAUs represents a seven percent increase from the previous year. Most notably, Meta has been pushing its Meta AI service across its family of apps over the past few months.

The Instagram logo on a white background.

Source: Meta

Despite some impressive DAU numbers for Meta’s social media and communication apps, the stock was down following the release of the earnings report. This is likely due to the company’s guidance, which showed figures that investors found less than inspiring.

In other Meta news, the company reported a beat on both revenue and EPS expectations, but its Reality Labs division once again operated at a sizable loss. For more news on Meta and similar companies reporting financial earnings this week, stay right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola