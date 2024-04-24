Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp had 3.24 billion daily active users in Q1 2024 Meta's suite of apps had a combined DAUs higher than a quarter of Earth's population.

Meta’s Q1 2024 earnings report not only provided insight to its financial performance over the past few months, but specific metrics for the various apps it owns and operates as well. This includes Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which tallied a whopping 3.24 billion daily active user figure in the quarter.

Meta’s DAU figure can be found in its Q1 2024 earnings report. Meta says that its 3.24 billion DAUs represents a seven percent increase from the previous year. Most notably, Meta has been pushing its Meta AI service across its family of apps over the past few months.



Source: Meta

Despite some impressive DAU numbers for Meta’s social media and communication apps, the stock was down following the release of the earnings report. This is likely due to the company’s guidance, which showed figures that investors found less than inspiring.

In other Meta news, the company reported a beat on both revenue and EPS expectations, but its Reality Labs division once again operated at a sizable loss.