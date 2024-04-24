How to assign people - Fallout 4 Learn how to assign people to work within a settlement in Fallout 4.

Learning the ins and outs of settlements can be a daunting task in Fallout 4, especially when it comes to assigning people to the various jobs you need done. In this guide, I’ll quickly explain how you can assign your settlers.

How to assign people

To assign a person in Fallout 4, simply enter the Workshop menu and choose the option to command them.

Assigning settlers requires that you can build at the settlement where the person is located. Approach the Workshop and ensure that you can enter the building menu. This is where you’ll see things such as People, Food, Water, Power, Defense, Beds, and Happiness. When you’re in this screen, approach a settler that you want to assign to a job. Point your cursor at the settler and press the Command option, then walk over to whatever job it is you want them assigned to, then press Assign.

In the screenshots within this guide, you can see me approach Mama Murphy and Command her during the Sanctuary quest. Then, I walk over to the Tato plants I placed and Assign her to that task. Mama Murphy is now assigned to work the 12 Tato plants I placed, which is producing six food for Sanctuary.

With a settler under your command, assign them to a job using the Workshop menu.

Even if you see someone you assigned walking around not doing the job you told them to, you’re still getting credit for it. If you want to check you can head back into the Workshop menu and point your cursor at the settler again. If you see that they have an icon that says Unassigned, something went wrong, and you’ll need to assign them again. Once someone is assigned, you can see an icon next to them when you target them from the Workshop menu that shows what task they are assigned to.

That’s how easy it is to assign people in Fallout 4. If you’ve moved on from this problem, might I suggest you look at my picks for the best weapons to get early and easily? These are weapons that will take you through the entire game and shouldn’t be tough for you to get your hands on.