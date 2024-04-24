Sanctuary quest walkthrough - Fallout 4 If you're struggling to provide food for Sanctuary settlers, this guide has you covered.

One of the early quests in Fallout 4 that people get stuck on is called Sanctuary. Sturges will task the Sole Survivor with helping to get his group settled into their new home, which just happens to be your old home. While this seems simple enough, it can be a little tricky to complete a couple of steps if you don’t know what you’re doing. This guide will help you knock this one out in just a few minutes.

The Sanctuary quest will begin after you complete another quest named When Freedom Calls. Once that’s complete, Preston will tell you to talk to Sturges, who should be nearby. Talk to Sturges and agree to help to begin the Sanctuary quest, which contains the following objectives:

Build sheltered beds for Sanctuary settlers

Place five beds in a sheltered area to complete this step of the Sanctuary quest.

This step requires you to build five beds that are under a roof. Building five beds that are outside won’t count. Approach the Workbench just across the street from your old home in Sanctuary and activate it. Once you can start building, enter the house where you found the Workshop and build five beds. The beds are in the Furniture category. Any five beds will do, and they can be in any of the rooms. I simply placed five mattresses on the floor in the back two bedrooms to complete this step.

Provide clean water for Sanctuary settlers

Two water pumps will be enough to complete this step of the Sanctuary quest.

Once this objective is active, return to the Workshop and activate it again. Head to the Resources section and choose Water. For this you will need to build two water pumps, each of which will produce three water. The two pumps together will provide six water, which is enough for the five settlers currently in Sanctuary. Place the pumps on the ground just outside the house to keep things simple, although you can place them anywhere within the borders of Sanctuary.

Provide food for Sanctuary settlers

This is the step players get stuck on most often, but it's easy to complete once you know how.

This is the one people get stuck on the most I find. First, you’ll need to get food that you can plant. For this, leave Sanctuary and head south, past the white Concord water tower. As you move south, you’ll pass over the crest of a hill and see a farm. Approach the farm and harvest all the Tato plants. They won’t mind, so long as you don’t steal any of their other things. You can even talk to these folks to get a quest.

You can find lots of Tato plants at Abernathy Farm, allowing you to easily complete this step.

Once you have the Tato plants, head back to Sanctuary and activate the Workshop again. Go to the back of the house where you built the beds and water pumps, then navigate to the Resources section of the Workshop. Under Food, scroll until you select Tato, then place 12 Tato plants in the ground.

With the Tato plants in the ground and your Workshop menu still active, go talk to one of the settlers. I picked Mama Murphy. With your cursor pointed at Mama Murphy, choose the Command option, then walk over to the Tato plants select the option to Assign. The 12 Tato plants are now being worked by Mama Murphy, producing six food. Six food is sufficient for the five settlers currently at Sanctuary.

Build defenses for Sanctuary

Placing a single Machinegun Turret will be enough to complete this step of the Sanctuary quest.

The final step has you beefing up security in Sanctuary. For this, activate your Workshop, head to the Defense section, then Turrets. Build a single Machinegun Turret anywhere within the borders of Sanctuary and you will complete this step. If you are short on the required resources, simply loot Sanctuary until you find what you need. If you’re still short on the required resources, you can go out into the world and loot, however this shouldn’t be necessary.

Once you’ve finished building Defenses, head back to Sturges for a final conversation about this quest before it is completed. You’ll score some nice XP for the early game, allowing you to level up and choose a new perk. You can also level up your Fallout 4 experience by visiting our topic page, or reading about the best weapons you can get early and easily.