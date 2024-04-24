Listen to the Facebook (META) Q1 2024 earnings call here Here's how you can tune into Facebook's Q1 2024 earnings call.

Facebook (META) will be sharing its earnings report for the previous quarter when markets close today. Shortly thereafter, the company will hold an earnings call to dive deeper into those results. You can listen to Facebook’s Q1 2024 earnings call right here.

Listen to the Facebook (META) Q1 2024 earnings call

Facebook’s Q1 2024 earnings call will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be broadcasting it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also view it using the video embed above.

During Facebook’s earnings call, we can expect to hear the company discuss the results of its latest earnings report and potentially take questions from investors.

That’s how you can listen to Facebook’s (META) Q1 2024 earnings call. If you can’t tune in, you can expect to read all the financial news right here on Shacknews.