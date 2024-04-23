Where to find Archie - Destiny 2 Where in the Tower is Archie? Good question. Here's where to find the playful mechanical pup in Destiny 2.

The mechanic dog, Archie, has gone missing and is now wandering around the Tower in Destiny 2. Where he once sat overlooking Ada-1 is now nothing but paw prints! Those that are wondering where in the Tower is Archie, we’ve got some answers for you. Here’s where you can find Archie and claim your rewards.

Where to find Archie in the Tower



Source: Shacknews

To begin the quest, Where in the Tower is Archie?, you must first head to the Annex near where Ada-1 is located. Across the doorway from Ada-1 is where Archie usually sits, but now there are only glowing paw prints. Investigate the paw prints and then speak to Ada-1 to get the quest, Where in the Tower is Archie?

Ramen



Source: Shacknews

The first place you must search for Archie is the ramen store across from Ikora in the Bazaar. Go into the ramen shop and investigate the paw prints.

Famous gunslinger



Source: Shacknews

The next clue you’ll get is about a famous gunslinger, which makes sense given this particular gunslinger loved ramen. Head to the Cayde-6 memorial that’s behind the Guardian Ranks tree. Investigate the paw prints again to get the next clue.

Feathered friend



Source: Shacknews

The feathered friend clue refers to Cayde-6’s chicken that he was a big fan of back during the launch of Destiny 2. The chicken is in the Hangar where Cayde-6 used to hang out. Seems as though Archie is trying to track down our old Hunter Vanguard representative. Interact with the paw prints to get the last location’s clue.

Open airduct in the hangar



Source: Shacknews

This last location is a bit more difficult to find, though only slightly. The clue refers to an airduct in the Hangar, this is accessed via a catwalk that is directly above the entrance to the Hangar. You can get there by taking the stairs on your right on the ones on your left, behind the Dead Orbit tent and near where Xur hangs out sometimes.



Source: Shacknews

As you come out the vent, go through the door to your side.

Source: Shacknews

Walk along the catwalks and get as close to the entrance of the Hangar as possible. You’ll need to make a small jump over the gap to reach the platform. Head into the circular vent and into the next room where you’ll need to immediately turn left to pass through a door.

Drop down into the vent at the back of the room and jump up the other side. Archie will be standing there with a security frame nearby. Give him a pet to conclude this part of the quest.

Go back to Ada-1



Source: Shacknews

The final step is to head back to Ada-1 to let her know you found Archie. You’ll receive an expired ramen ticket and 10 Trophies of Bravery for your effort. You can also claim the Triumph, Where in the System is Archie? to get the Blue Steel shader.

There look to be more of these hunts for Archie as he makes his way around various locations in Destiny 2. Check back with us each week as we remain hot on his trail. You can find more Into the Light coverage, including many god rolls for Onslaught weapons, on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.