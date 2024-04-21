Spring Splatfest 2024 results - Splatoon 3 Baby Chicks, Li'l Bunnies, or Bear Cubs. Here are the results for the cutest Splatfest ever in Splatoon 3.

The results for the Baby Chicks, Li’l Bunnies, or Bear Cubs Splatfest have been revealed in Splatoon 3. This cute little spring Splatfest had players fighting for which team they think is the cutest. Here’s the breakdown of the results from the event.

Baby Chicks, Li’l Bunnies, or Bear Cubs Splatfest winner



Source: Nintendo

The winner of the sprint Splatfest 2024 is Bear Cubs. The cuddle little bears managed to run away with just about every single category; however, it was a close call between quite a few areas. Remember that Nintendo has updated the points in order to introduce a bit more competition into the games.

Spring Fest Baby Chicks Li'l Bunnies Bear Cubs Conch Shells 32.59% 33.52% (45p) 33.89% (90p) Votes 24.48% 43.94% (70p) 31.58% (35p) Open 32.84% 33.45% (60p) 33.71% (120p) Pro 33.70% (120p) 32.75% 33.55% (60p) Tricolor Battle 32.75% (90p) 32.74% 34.51% (180p) Total points 210p 175p 485p

For the Conch Shell category, Bear Cubs won by a slim margin, securing 33.89 percent while Li’l Bunnies trailed at 33.52 percent.

Votes were one of the few areas that Bear Cubs lost, with the rabbit fans voting in numbers, hitting a huge 43.94 percent of the votes. Bears still came in second with 31.58 percent.

In the actual battles, Bear Cubs won the Open category with 33.71 percent of the wins to Li’l Bunnies' 33.45 percent. The Pro category saw Baby Chicks finally win a round with 33.70 percent of the wins, with Bears trailing at 33.55 percent. Finally, Tricolor Battle had Bear Cubs come back for one more win with 34.51 percent while Baby Chicks netted 32.75 perecnt, a whopping 0.01 percentage point above Li’l Bunnies.

At the end of the spring 2024 Splatfest, Bear Cubs secured 485 points, Baby Chicks finished with 210 points, and Li'l Bunnies lagged behind at 175 points. It looks like Big Man has once again secured the bag.