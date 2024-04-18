ShackStream: Tekken it to the Lab Episode 8: Azucena Get amped, Tekken trainees! We're taking on Azucena to figure out her best moves and combos on today's Tekken it to the Lab ShackStream!

It’s another fine day to learn some Good A** Tekken at Shacknews, and this week, the Tekken it to the Lab ShackStream returns with some pep in its step. Maybe it’s because we’re out here enjoying the game, or maybe it’s because our topic of interest is none other than Peruvian Coffee Queen Azucena! We’re going to be checking her out in full and seeing exactly what she can do on this latest educational episode!

Tekken it to the Lab Episode 8: Azucena

As mentioned above, Azucena hails from Peru, but she also utilized a mixed martial arts style of combat with a focus on striking. That’s not all there is to her, though. As a coffee mogul interested in repping her brand, Azucena has some jazzy movement in her game that allows her to switch stances, dodge around foes, and deliver her counter hits with spectacular fashion.

Is all of that enough to put Azucena over the top? Find out as we play her on the Tekken it to the Lab ShackStream, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET.

Does Azucena have the energy to overcome the characters we’ve played so far on Tekken it to the Lab or are we headed for a caffeine crash? Find out as we go live shortly!