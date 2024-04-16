How to sign up for the Hades 2 Technical Test Here's how you can be among the first to play Hades 2.

Hades 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated upcoming video games, and it won’t be long until players have a chance to get their hands on it for the first time. Supergiant Games has announced that a Hades 2 Technical Test is imminent, and sign-ups are open now. If you’d like to participate in the Hades 2 Technical Test, here’s how you can do it.

How to register for the Hades 2 Technical Test



Source: Supergiant Games

You can sign up for the Hades 2 Technical Test on the game’s Steam page. Under the planned release date section, there is a tab that says “Join the Hades 2 Playtest.” Click the green button that says “Request Access.”

If you are selected to participate in the Hades 2 Technical Test, you will receive an email from Steam with download instructions. Supergiant Games says it plans to “start with a small player population, then grow it over time,” so if you aren’t immediately selected to join the Technical Test, don’t give up hope. The developer will add new waves of players as it identifies and fixes issues discovered by existing players.

Supergiant estimates that the Hades 2 Technical Test will run for longer than a week but less than a month. Once the Technical Test closes, the developer will prepare to launch the game in Early Access on Steam and then the Epic Games Store.

That’s how you can sign up for the Hades 2 Technical Test. There is no official release date, but it’s expected to arrive this year. Stick with Shacknews for future updates on Hades 2.