ShackStream: Tekken it to the Lab Episode 7: Eddy Gordo Fresh off his DLC debut in Tekken 8, we're putting Eddy Gordo's Capoeira to the test in our latest educational ShackStream!

It’s another fine Thursday and we’re about to do our homework with one of the newest characters in Tekken 8, Eddy Gordo! The first DLC character in the game, Eddy Gordo is infamous for his tricky Capoeira and multitude of stylish offensive and defensive maneuvers. We’re taking him to the lab this week to see how his abilities translate in his Tekken 8 debut!

Eddy Gordo is a Brazilian representative in Tekken, utilizing the dance-fighting style of Capoeira that was originally developed there. As such, he features a lot of flowing movement, swift mobility, and a widely varied arsenal of kicks and strikes mixed into his dancing.

Join us as we check out all of Gordo’s moves and assemble some high-damage combos in Tekken 8 on today’s episode of Tekken it to the Lab, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. You can also watch live below.

Is Eddy’s flow strong enough to match up to the rest of the impeccable Tekken 8 roster? Find out as we go live with him shortly on today’s episode of the Tekken it to the Lab ShackStream!