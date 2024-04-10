New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 126 Fallout review special

We're reviewing Season 1 of the Fallout show on a very special episode of PGTC!
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy... Wednesday? That's right! We're live on Wednesday this week to review Season 1 of Amazon Prime Video's Fallout show. Donovan and Greg are about to step out of the vault, it's time for a special episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 126 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11:30 a.m. PT/ 2:30 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We had the chance to watch Prime Video's Fallout show early and loved it! Tune in as we break down our thoughts on the first season to open the show. After that, we'll get into some of the other movie and TV news, such as the first trailer for Joker 2.

We appreciate everyone who listens to Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further back our show can do so by subscribing. If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can do so for free with Prime Gaming.

Grab a Stimpak! It's time for Episode 126 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

