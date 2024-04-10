Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 126 Fallout review special We're reviewing Season 1 of the Fallout show on a very special episode of PGTC!

Happy... Wednesday? That's right! We're live on Wednesday this week to review Season 1 of Amazon Prime Video's Fallout show. Donovan and Greg are about to step out of the vault, it's time for a special episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 126 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11:30 a.m. PT/ 2:30 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We had the chance to watch Prime Video's Fallout show early and loved it! Tune in as we break down our thoughts on the first season to open the show. After that, we'll get into some of the other movie and TV news, such as the first trailer for Joker 2.

We appreciate everyone who listens to Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week.

Grab a Stimpak! It's time for Episode 126 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!