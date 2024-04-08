How to unlock & equip skills - Dragon's Dogma 2 Unlock new skills for your Vocation and equip them so you and your Pawn can wreck monsters with ease in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Skills are your bread and butter when it comes to combat in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The better your Vocation gets, the more skills you’ll be able to use, the easier combat will become. As you level up, you’ll be using these skills a lot, potentially more than your standard attacks, so it’s important to learn early on how to unlock skills and how to equip them.

How to unlock & equip skills

New skills can be unlocked at Vocation Guilds throughout Dragon’s Dogma 2. One of the first vendors you can find is in Vernworth, to the left of the Pawn Guild hall. Speak with Klaus at the desk and he’ll offer you the ability to Acquire/Equip Skills on your main character and your Pawn.

Head to the Vocation Guild and speak with the vendor to unlock new skills using your Dcp currency.

Source: Shacknews

As you level up a Vocation, new weapon skills, core skills, and augments will be unlocked and available for purchase. Additionally, some skills will have upgrade options, like improving Springboard into Launchboard. All of these will cost Dcp, which is the XP currency you’ll accrue as you defeat enemies.

Leveling up a Vocation will allow you to unlock advanced skills that are improvements of base skills.

Source: Shacknews

Once you’ve unlocked a skill, you can equip it to one of the four slots under the Equipped Weapon Skills section. Upgrading a weapon skill will immediately swap the old one out and insert the new one.

While you can’t buy new skills while camping, resting at a campfire or in a bed does let you equip new skills. This is useful if you’re out in the wilderness and discover you need a different Vocation to make any meaningful progress.

Be sure to visit a Vocation Guild regularly as you’re playing Dragon’s Dogma 2. You’ll be able to manage your Vocation, swap them around, as well as purchase and equip new skills. Alternatively, track down a Maister and learn some more from them. We’ve got more helpful guides to aid on your journey on our Dragon’s Dogma 2 page.