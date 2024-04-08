New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Spring Splatfest 2024 start & end time, rewards - Splatoon 3

Baby Chicks, Li'l Bunnies, or Bear Cubs: Pick your favorite and start earning some rewards in the upcoming Splatfest.
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
Another Splatfest is upon us and this time you will need to choose your favorite: Baby Chicks, Li’l Bunnies, or Bear Cubs. As far as Splatfests in Splatoon 3 goes, this spring version is certainly going to divide the playerbase as they fight to prove which one is the cutest. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Splatfest from its start time to when it ends and what rewards you can earn.

Spring Splatfest 2024 start & end time

The spring Splatfest for 2024 starts on Friday, April 19 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET. This Splatfest will end on Sunday, April 21 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET, which means you have just two days to get in and fight for your preferred team and try to earn as many rewards as possible!

How to play the spring Splatfest

Splatfest have been a thing in the Splatoon games for ages now, but the game is also continuing to draw in new players! If you’re one of the lucky newcomers and this will be your first Splatfest, here’s how it all works.

When you first load into Splatoon 3, head to the town square and find the television screen. Here you can pick which team you want to represent for the current Splatfest: Baby Chicks, Li’l Bunnies, or Bear Cubs.

Once you make your selection, you’ll receive a t-shirt for your team. This shirt will earn skills and is super cheap to reset, so it’s a great way to farm chunks for your abilities. You don’t get to keep the shirt forever, it’ll be removed once the Splatfest event ends.

As a multiplayer event, Splatfest is quite similar to the normal arena mode. You’ll head in and fight with your fellow teammates against one of the other teams. Sometimes there will be a three-way fight where all the teams battle it out to see who is the best.

The more you play, the more your Catalog will level up, which is one of the categories that is taken into consideration when calculating the winner.

Splatfest rewards

Super Sea Snails rewarded after a splatfest

Source: Shacknews

All Splatfest will feature the same rewards: Super Sea Snails. The more you play, the more you will earn, and you’ll get even more if your team wins!

The spring Splatfest for 2024 is sure to be a popular one. Make sure you jump in and vote for you who want to represent: Baby Chicks, Li’l Bunnies, or Bear Cubs. Remember that the event starts on April 19, 2024, so get in over the weekend and fight for victory. Swing by our Splatoon 3 page on Sunday evening for the results!

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

