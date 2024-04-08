New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sanyx91SMM2 clears the unbeatable Super Mario Maker level just before Wii U servers go offline

'Trimming the Herbs' was the final Super Mario Maker level in an ambitious project to clear every stage in the game.
Donovan Erskine
1

One of the more fascinating grassroots gaming projects over the past few months has been Team 0%, an initiative led by a group of Super Mario Maker players aiming to clear every single uploaded stage for the game before Nintendo permanently shuts off Wii U servers. The last level to beat was Trimming the Herbs, and after countless attempts, the level was finally cleared by Sanyx91SMM2.

The Team 0% Twitter/X account posted on Friday to share the news of Sanyx91SMM2’s achievement. Created by a user named Ahoyo, Trimming the Herbs was the last in a staggeringly long list of Super Mario Maker levels that needed to be cleared in order for Team 0% to complete its mission. As the April 8 deadline loomed, things were coming down to the wire.

The VOD of Sanyx91SMM2 completing the level was uploaded to the Team 0% YouTube channel, where you can hear his disbelief and shock in real time. He’s speechless after initially clearing the level, but can be heard saying “no way” and “oh my god.”

This evening, the servers for the Wii U (and 3DS) will go offline for good, thus ending the ability to download and play Mario Maker levels. It was Team 0%’s deadline, and the group was able to achieve their ambitious goals with just a few days to spare thanks to Sanyx91SMM2’s effort.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

