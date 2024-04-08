Sanyx91SMM2 clears the unbeatable Super Mario Maker level just before Wii U servers go offline 'Trimming the Herbs' was the final Super Mario Maker level in an ambitious project to clear every stage in the game.

One of the more fascinating grassroots gaming projects over the past few months has been Team 0%, an initiative led by a group of Super Mario Maker players aiming to clear every single uploaded stage for the game before Nintendo permanently shuts off Wii U servers. The last level to beat was Trimming the Herbs, and after countless attempts, the level was finally cleared by Sanyx91SMM2.

The Team 0% Twitter/X account posted on Friday to share the news of Sanyx91SMM2’s achievement. Created by a user named Ahoyo, Trimming the Herbs was the last in a staggeringly long list of Super Mario Maker levels that needed to be cleared in order for Team 0% to complete its mission. As the April 8 deadline loomed, things were coming down to the wire.

The VOD of Sanyx91SMM2 completing the level was uploaded to the Team 0% YouTube channel, where you can hear his disbelief and shock in real time. He’s speechless after initially clearing the level, but can be heard saying “no way” and “oh my god.”

This evening, the servers for the Wii U (and 3DS) will go offline for good, thus ending the ability to download and play Mario Maker levels. It was Team 0%’s deadline, and the group was able to achieve their ambitious goals with just a few days to spare thanks to Sanyx91SMM2’s effort.