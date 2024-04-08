Today is the last day that you can play Wii U and 3DS games online Nintendo will officially close online services for both the Wii U and 3DS this evening.

Last year, Nintendo closed the eShop on the Wii U and 3DS, ending the ability to digitally buy new games on the platforms. The company had previously stated its intention to fully cease online services for the two gaming systems, and that day has finally come. Today is the last day that you can play Wii U and 3DS games online, as Nintendo will officially close servers tonight.

A post on the Nintendo Customer Support page confirms that online support for the 3DS and Wii U will end today, April 8, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. It’ll mark the end of an era for two systems that have been on the market for more than a decade.



Although eShop support ended over a year ago, players could still enjoy the games they purchased on the system. While both the Wii U and 3DS have been succeeded by the Switch, the two systems were home to games that had their own dedicated communities. Most notably, Super Mario Maker players have been in a rush to clear every level before the game goes offline for good. On the 3DS side of things, an entire era of competitive Pokemon lives exclusively.

It’s a sad day for fans of the Wii U and 3DS, and undoubtedly the end of an era for Nintendo. While the company has made a concerted effort to port or follow up its most beloved entries on modern hardware, there are games that’ll unfortunately be left behind as a result of the server closure.