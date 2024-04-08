New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Today is the last day that you can play Wii U and 3DS games online

Nintendo will officially close online services for both the Wii U and 3DS this evening.
Donovan Erskine
1

Last year, Nintendo closed the eShop on the Wii U and 3DS, ending the ability to digitally buy new games on the platforms. The company had previously stated its intention to fully cease online services for the two gaming systems, and that day has finally come. Today is the last day that you can play Wii U and 3DS games online, as Nintendo will officially close servers tonight.

A post on the Nintendo Customer Support page confirms that online support for the 3DS and Wii U will end today, April 8, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. It’ll mark the end of an era for two systems that have been on the market for more than a decade.

Key art for Mario Kart 7 featuring Mario, Bowser, and Luigi.

Source: Nintendo

Although eShop support ended over a year ago, players could still enjoy the games they purchased on the system. While both the Wii U and 3DS have been succeeded by the Switch, the two systems were home to games that had their own dedicated communities. Most notably, Super Mario Maker players have been in a rush to clear every level before the game goes offline for good. On the 3DS side of things, an entire era of competitive Pokemon lives exclusively.

It’s a sad day for fans of the Wii U and 3DS, and undoubtedly the end of an era for Nintendo. While the company has made a concerted effort to port or follow up its most beloved entries on modern hardware, there are games that’ll unfortunately be left behind as a result of the server closure.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

