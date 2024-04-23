Hammerhead god roll - Destiny 2 Season of the Forge introduced Hammerhead and now Destiny 2 players can once more get this top-tier Machine Gun with a powerful god roll thanks to Into the Light.

Hammerhead originally entered Destiny 2 way back in 2018 where it quickly become a fan-favorite Machine Gun. Though it was sunset many moons ago, it’s return to the Destiny 2 sandbox with the Into the Light update as part of the Brave Arsenal weaponry. There are a couple of excellent Hammerhead god rolls out there for add-clear, boss DPS, and even mowing down foes in Crucible. Though there are other 450RPM, Void, Adaptive Frame Machine Guns out there, Hammerhead’s base stats outperform most of them.

PvE – Hammerhead god roll

The beauty of the Brave Arsenal version of Hammerhead is that its perk pool is packed full of winners. Not only can this do add-clear, it’s capable of some great boss DPS too. You may want a couple of PvE god rolls.

Hammerhead god roll - PvE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Appended Mag (Magazine +9) Perk 1 Rampage (Kills with this weapon temporarily grant increased damage) Perk 2 Killing Tally (Kills increase this weapon's damage until stowed or reloaded) Origin Trait Indomitability (Final blows grant grenade energy when playing a Light subclass or melee energy when playing a Darkness subclass) Masterwork Handling Mod Major Spec

Do you want raw damage output? Then Rampage and Killing Tally should be your go-to. Get a few kills on rank and file foes and enjoy an extra 33 percent damage from Rampage and 30 percent from Killing Tally. This will be overkill for red bars, but the extra damage will let you knock down Champions and Majors with ease.

For those that don’t have a Retrofit Escapade god roll (and don’t want to farm for the weapon patterns), Hammerhead can also roll with Fourth Time’s the Charm and Target Lock, which allows it to deal an incredible amount of single-target damage without the need to defeat enemies first, which is helpful in boss fights with few adds. If you don’t think you can take advantage of Fourth Time’s the Charm, then Rewind Rounds could be for you.

In saying all of this, you really cannot go wrong with your Hammerhead god roll. The only perks you should avoid in PvE are Under-Over, High-Impact Reserves, and Tap the Trigger. Everything else is gravy.

Finally, when it comes to the Barrel and Magazine option, Fluted Barrel comes in helpful to increase the draw speed of sluggish Power weapons. This can be further boosted with a Handling Masterwork. You don't need something like Arrowhead Brake, as the Recoil Direction is already vertical, with only slight deviations left and right. Wrap it all up with Major Spec, as you definitely don't need Minor Spec and this isn't a boss DPS roll.

PvP – Hammerhead god roll

When it comes to PvP, Hammerhead will have a place for those invaders in Gambit and for anyone that can snatch Heavy in Crucible.

Hammerhead god roll - PvP Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Rampage (Kills with this weapon temporarily grant increased damage) Perk 2 Tap the Trigger (Grants a short period of increased stability and accuracy on initial trigger pull) Origin Trait Indomitability (Final blows grant grenade energy when playing a Light subclass or melee energy when playing a Darkness subclass) Masterwork Range Mod Targeting Adjuster

For the first major perks, a lot of these benefit situations where there are a lot of kills to be earned or you need a lot of ammo in the magazine. Sure, Destabilizing Rounds will make other nearby opponents volatile, but it’s not often that you’ll find this situation occurring. What is useful is ramping up the damage, so go for Rampage. Alternatively, Under-Over, though often thrown in the trash, might help you knock down a Titan that has an overshield.

The last perk should either by High-Impact Reserves or Tap the Trigger. Either you want more damage for the lower half of the magazine or you want the first rounds to arrive on-target. Choose your poison.

A god roll Hammerhead is going to be, hands down, the best Machine Gun in Destiny 2. While Commemoration still benefits from Reconstruction, this Brave Arsenal revision of Hammerhead knocks it out of the park with double-damage perks and plenty of ammo-focused traits to grab. Chasing other god rolls from Onslaught? Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more tips.