Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 125

We're discussing the announcement of Matrix 5 and the pending merger of Paramount and Skydance on today's PGTC!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

It's Thursday! Pop! Goes the Culture! is back after a two-week hiatus and it's a big one. Join Donovan and Greg as they break down the biggest movie and TV news and review the latest blockbuster film!

Episode 125 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We'll open our show by mourning the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, who we were both huge fans of in Gen V. We'll move onto more light-hearted topics, like the fifth Matrix movie in the works at Warner Bros.

We're happy to have you with us as Pop! Goes the Culture! kicks off its 2024 season. If you'd like to show some extra support for what we're doing here, you can subscribe at no additional charge through Prime Gaming.

Sul sul! It's time for Episode 125 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

