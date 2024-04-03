New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 435

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess continues on the Stevetendo show!
Steve Tyminski
Steve Tyminski
Image: Nintendo
2

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough. Once you get through the start of the game, which is incredibly slow, Twilight Princess opens up and is fun to play. The Wii U HD version of the game doesn’t have nearly as much motion control so in my opinion, is the better version.

During the last episode, we made our way up Death Mountain and into Goron City. It was in Goron City that we learned the plight of the Gorons and set off to the Fire Temple. I decided to extend the episode last week to get through the Fire Temple and defeat the boss, Fyrus. The plan tonight is to explore more of Hyrule Field and make our way to either Zora’s Domain or Hyrule Castle Town. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough.

LOZ:Twilight Princess Playthrough
Things got a little hot but we were able to defeat Fyrus, the boss of the Fire Temple!
©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore playthrough on Monday night and more Dark Souls: Remastered on Tuesday night.

Make sure you swing by Shacknews to see all the great guides and videos they have to offer. It’s still raining on the East Coast so again, stay inside and catch up on all your guide reading. This time, learn something new for a different game, like Tekken 8. You can also use Prime Gaming to subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel so you can watch great shows all the time.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola