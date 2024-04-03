ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 435 The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess continues on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough. Once you get through the start of the game, which is incredibly slow, Twilight Princess opens up and is fun to play. The Wii U HD version of the game doesn’t have nearly as much motion control so in my opinion, is the better version.

During the last episode, we made our way up Death Mountain and into Goron City. It was in Goron City that we learned the plight of the Gorons and set off to the Fire Temple. I decided to extend the episode last week to get through the Fire Temple and defeat the boss, Fyrus. The plan tonight is to explore more of Hyrule Field and make our way to either Zora’s Domain or Hyrule Castle Town. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough.

Things got a little hot but we were able to defeat Fyrus, the boss of the Fire Temple!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Arzette: The Jewel of Fararome playthrough on Monday night and more Dark Souls: Remastered on Tuesday night.

Make sure you swing by Shacknews to see all the great guides and videos they have to offer. It’s still raining on the East Coast so again, stay inside and catch up on all your guide reading. This time, learn something new for a different game, like Tekken 8. You can also use Prime Gaming to subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel so you can watch great shows all the time.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program.