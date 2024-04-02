ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 434 Dark Souls: Remastered continues on the Stevetendo show!

PAX East is in the rear view mirror so the Stevetendo show can get back to its regular weekly schedule. That starts tonight with more of our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough. It took quite some time but I have been getting more and more accustomed to the formula that is Dark Souls. The thing that still gets me every once in a while is using the B button to select something.

We have made some for of progress in every episode and I hope to continue that this evening. During the last episode, we took down the Gaping Dragon and made our way to Blightown. This area feels like it’s going to be a hassle with enemies being able to shoot poison blow darts at any time. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough.

I still don't know how I took down the Gaping Dragon.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough where we defeated the Fire Temple last episode. We'll also be continuing our Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore playthrough so stay tuned!

