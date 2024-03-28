ShackStream: Tekken It to the Lab Episode 6: Hwoarang The kick god is our subject on today's Tekken 8 character breakdown livestream. Come see what Hwoarang can do and what combos we can create!

Throughout all of Tekken, Hwoarang has been a pretty formidable mainstay. The Taekwondo master has given plenty of love to kick-based offense in the series and players who enjoy that style of combat. We may know quite a bit about his classic moves, but today on the Tekken it to the Lab livestream, we’re seeing what makes him tick in Tekken 8.

Tekken It to the Lab Episode 6: Hwoarang

Hwoarang hails from South Korea and, as mentioned above, he is the iconic Taekwondo practitioner of Tekken. His offense has a few punches and throws here and there, but his fierce strings of powerful kicks is where he really shines. Pro players like Stephen "Speedkicks" Stafford and Kim "JDCR" Hyun-jin have made Hwoarang part of their professional legacies as they’ve taken the character to victories in various tournaments.

But does that storied history translate well into Tekken 8?

Is Hwoarang still the undisputed king of kick-based offense in Tekken? Find out as we go live with the character on Tekken it to the Lab in just a bit!