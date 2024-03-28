New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 124

We're reviewing Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and reacting to the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer on today's PGTC.
Donovan Erskine
1

It's Thursday! Pop! Goes the Culture! is back after a two-week hiatus and it's a big one. Join Donovan and Greg as they break down the biggest movie and TV news and review the latest blockbuster film!

Episode 124 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Greg saw Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire! Tune in to hear one of the world's biggest Ghostbusters fans share his thoughts on the latest movie. We'll also be discussing the new Spider-Verse short film and the first trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

