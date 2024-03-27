All 12 Brave Arsenal weapons - Destiny 2: Into the Light A total of 12 iconic weapons from Destiny's past will make their return with Into the Light

Destiny 2: Into the Light is fast approaching, and every week we get a closer look at what’s coming when the content update lands on April 9, 2024. During Bungie’s second livestream, it was revealed that 12 iconic weapons from Destiny’s past would be making their return, featuring new perks, curated rolls, and even a shiny new ornament.

All 12 Brave Arsenal weapons

The 12 Brave Arsenal weapons coming to Destiny 2: Into the Light are as follows:

The Mountaintop

The Recluse

Hammerhead

Blast Furnace

Edge Transit

Luna’s Howl

Forbearance

Succession

Midnight Coup

Hung Jury SR4

Falling Guillotine

Elsie’s Rifle

Not only will these weapons all be coming back, but they will be packing new perks, giving them a somewhat different feel. The Mountaintop, for example, will now let you rocket jump, and if you don’t know what rocket jumping is, you must read our Rocket Jump long read by David Craddock, because you have some FPS education to catch up on.

Each of these 12 weapons will be available by doing a quest, which will then unlock them to be dropped out in the wild when you play the Onslaught activity. Completing a weapon’s quest will award you the curated roll, as well as the shiny ornament that you saw in the developer livestream. All 12 of these weapons will be available to all players, even if you don’t own the DLC that they were released as a part of originally.

It feels likely that these 12 weapons are going to be some of the most powerful in the game. Some of them were in the past, and Bungie is clearly trying to lure players back with horde modes, shiny ornaments, and some weapon nostalgia. It’s working for me, and if it’s working for you, check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for all your needs in catching up.