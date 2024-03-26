Wakestones: How to make & use them - Dragon's Dogma 2 Learn all about Wakestones in Dragon's Dogma 2 including what they are, why you want them, and the best way to use them.

Wakestones are one of the most important items in Dragon’s Dogma 2. While there are a lot of key things to collect, these are one of the most valuable, allowing you to control life and death. It’s a good idea to get as many of these as you can, as they will always be useful.

What are Wakestones?

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Wakestones are kind of like revive tokens. If you die in combat, you can use a Wakestone to revive on the spot, restoring all your lost health, even the part you had lost due to the loss mechanic.

Because reviving on the stop is so powerful, they can only be used once. However, you can carry a bunch of them, meaning that so long as you’ve got one in your inventory, you can revive – even if it’s like the 12th time you’ve died. You’ll obviously want to ensure you’ve increased your carry capacity if you want to carry around dozens of them.

But there’s more! Wakestones are also used to revive NPCs and other important characters in the crypts, catacombs, or charnel houses throughout the realm. Whenever an NPC dies, they’ll be taken to one of these places for the dead. You can go and visit their corpse and even use a Wakestone to bring them back. Why do you want to do that? Well, sometimes an NPC that is needed for a quest will die. Instead of it breaking the quest, it just means you need to go and find where their body is being stored.

Note that you do not need a Wakestone to revive a pawn if they fall in battle. If they fall into the water, you’re out of luck, but if they’re on the ground near you, just go and hold the appropriate button and they’ll get up. In fact, if several of them are lying close together, it will revive all of them around you.

How to make Wakestones

Unless you happen to find or receive a complete Wakestone, chances are you’ll be making them. Wakestones are made when three Wakestone Shards are collected. Dragon’s Dogma 2 will automatically turn these three shards into a whole stone.

How to get Wakestone Shards

Wakestone Shards are a common reward for completing a Pawn Quest.

Wakestone Shards are often the rewards for completing a Pawn Quest. This is why it’s a great idea to cycle through pawns as soon as their quest is completed. While you might like traveling with a certain pawn, you are no doubt in need of supplies, so send them on their way with a gift and enjoy your reward.

Best way to use Wakestones

Given that Wakestones are quite rare at the start of the game, it’s best if you hold onto them for really important moments. Try to get a good supply before you start using them to revive yourself in combat.

When your supplies are quite limited, try to save Wakestones for when an NPC needs reviving. This might occur when a Pawn accidentally wipes out a town due to contracting and spreading dragonsplague. Alternatively, start using them in a boss fight only once you've gotten a good measure of the boss and you're certain you can defeat it.

Wakestones are an important resource in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that you should absolutely try to stockpile. The more you have, the more NPCs you’ll be able to revive or the more times you’ll be able to jump back up on your feet instead of loading your last save. Find more helpful information about this huge game over on our Dragon’s Dogma 2 page.