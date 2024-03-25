How to change your appearance - Dragon's Dogma 2 You don't need to spend money on microtransactions to change your appearance in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Like all things in Dragon’s Dogma 2, changing your appearance is going to take a bit of work. While some games will either let you change your appearance whenever you want or completely prevent it, Dragon’s Dogma 2 falls somewhere in the middle. You can change some aspects of your character at a barberie right away, but you’ll need a specific item if you want to fiddle with the sliders like you did when creating your Arisen.

How to change your appearance

Barberies are where you'll be able to alter your appearance. You will need a tome called the Art of Metamorphosis to change your facial features and body type.

Change your appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by heading to any barberie. The first one you can easily find is located in Vernworth, the first major city you’ll reach after the tutorial, the starting fortification, and Melve. A barberie will offer the following services (for a rather steep price):

Change Hairstyle: 10,000 gold

Adjust Makeup: 10,000 gold

Give Markings: 10,000 gold

Change Multiple: 25,000 gold

Modify Appearance: Art of Metamorphosis

As you can see, you can alter things that you might expect you could alter on yourself in the real world with relative ease. However, if you want to use the Modify Appearance option you will need an Art of Metamorphosis. This is a single-use tome that you can use to change your appearance, which lets you adjust your face and body like you did at the start of the game.

Speak with the merchant inside the temple-like building to purchase an Art of Metamorphosis.

One tome of the Art of Metamorphosis will set you back 500 Rift Crystals at this Pawn Guild merchant.

You can purchase as many Art of Metamorphosis tomes as you want, provided the store owner has them. The vendor inside the pawn guild in Vernworth has two for sale for 500 Rift Coins each. This hall is in the center of town, behind the fountain statue, right beside the Grand Riftstone of Vermund.

Now, if for some reason you cannot be bothered playing the game, you can always purchase one Art of Metamorphosis using real-world money. This should be available through your preferred platform’s store page. It’ll set you back a buck or two. Honestly, it really doesn't take long to get 500 RC.

Once you’ve got your Art of Metamorphosis in hand, return to any barberie and use it. You’ll be able to change your appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2 (and even your main Pawn’s appearance) and then you can get back to reclaiming your rightful position. Take a look at our Dragon’s Dogma 2 page for more help with this dense open-world game.