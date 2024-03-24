Drums, Guitar & Keyboard Splatfest winner - Splatoon 3 The full results from the instrument-themed Splatfest where Drums, Guitar, and Keyboard teams fought for victory.

The results for the Drums, Guitar, and Keyboard Splatfest have arrived in Splatoon 3. This event asked players which instrument they wanted to learn and the results show an overwhelming support for one specific team. Here’s the breakdown of the event.

Drums, Guitar & Keyboard Splatfest winner

The winner in the Drums, Guitar, and Keyboard Splatfest is Keyboard. The results were not even close, either. There was overwhelming support for Big Man this Splatfest, with players that voted for the idol defending their selection to the end. Nintendo recently updated the point system for Splatfest, so the following numbers are going to look rather bigger than before. Additionally, each category now rewards two sets of points: one to the winner and the other to whoever placed second.

The Conch Shell category saw team Drums earn the most at 33.93 percent, a mere 0.16 of a percent ahead of Keyboard.

Votes where interesting as the majority of players voted for Guitar with the least number of votes going to Drums. Guitar walked away with 35.33 percent of the votes with Keyboard securing 33.53 percent.

The Clout category is where Keyboard absolutely mopped the floor with the other two. While the percentages were close, Big Man’s agents managed to win every single one. Open saw Keyboard walk away with 35.19 percent, almost three percentage points higher than Guitar. Pro had Keyboard at 37.87 percent, with the next trailing team at 31.33 percent. The Tricolor Battle, where things can shift, saw Keyboard stand firm with 34.75 percent of the wins, 1.70 percentage points ahead of Drums.

In the end, Keyboard earned 500 points, Guitar walked away with 190, and Drums almost came in second with 180.

It seems that those who voted for Big Man’s option managed to dominate the competition with points, despite a few of the games being close. Make sure you log into Splatoon 3 to collect your rewards and keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you more on Nintendo’s hit third-person shooter.