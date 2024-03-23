Weekend Discussion - March 23, 2024

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Getting Ghibli'd

Disney isn't the only studio bringing a bunch of movies back to theaters. Check out the best of Studio Ghibli, coming soon to a theater near you.

Memo to Nintendo Japan

I've got CarlSagan42's latest video and am posting it fresh off attending the recent Super Mario Bros. Wonder panel at GDC 2024. I can't help but take a little umbrage to something Takashi Tezuka said about the Mario Maker community, most notably that a lot of them don't know how to make good levels. Sure, that might be true to an extent, but I wish Nintendo of Japan would watch more videos like this to see the creative side of level creation.

Well, I wish they'd watch more videos like this for those reasons and not just to find new levels to hit with strikes.

Wait, is it Saturday? Play the song!

It really is amazing how much these first two episodes have rocked.

The Empire (State) Strikes Back

In search of the droids they're looking for.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Olivia Rodrigo!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion!