Weekend Discussion - March 23, 2024

It's Saturday, come on in for the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Getting Ghibli'd

Disney isn't the only studio bringing a bunch of movies back to theaters. Check out the best of Studio Ghibli, coming soon to a theater near you.

Memo to Nintendo Japan

I've got CarlSagan42's latest video and am posting it fresh off attending the recent Super Mario Bros. Wonder panel at GDC 2024. I can't help but take a little umbrage to something Takashi Tezuka said about the Mario Maker community, most notably that a lot of them don't know how to make good levels. Sure, that might be true to an extent, but I wish Nintendo of Japan would watch more videos like this to see the creative side of level creation.

Well, I wish they'd watch more videos like this for those reasons and not just to find new levels to hit with strikes.

Wait, is it Saturday? Play the song!

It really is amazing how much these first two episodes have rocked.

The Empire (State) Strikes Back

In search of the droids they're looking for.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Olivia Rodrigo!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! Thank you for reading all year. We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

