ShackStream: Roaming the lands in Rise of the Ronin We're sharpening our blades and riding our horses out into the Japanese countryside in this special ShackStream.

Rise of the Ronin is out and it is certainly something special. As one of Team Ninja’s first forays into the open-world genre, the game is a beautiful trek through Bakumatsu era Japan. It’s also out today on PlayStation 5 and we’re going to be playing the first portion of the game on a special ShackStream!

Rise of the Ronin has you take up the role of one half of two twins raised to be warriors in a time of cultural revolution in Japan. As the Veiled Edge, you are well-versed in combat, stealth, medicine, and social navigation, but where you specialize is up to you. This game has wonderful character customization that lets you turn your character into the type of ronin you want to be. And Rise of the Ronin has a pretty fantastic world to travel as you navigate the politics and conflicts of anti- and pro-shogunate forces and characters. We enjoyed the game immensely in our review and look forward to sharing more with you.

Join us as we go live with Rise of the Ronin on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

The times are changing in Rise of the Ronin and we’re set to move with them in blood and revolution. Tune in as we start a fresh save and go live with the game on Twitch shortly!