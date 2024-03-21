How to make Salubrious Draught - Dragon's Dogma 2 Start crafting Salubrious Draughts so you can heal yourself or finish quests in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Salubrious Draught might be the first item you are asked to craft in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This elixir is used to recover a fair amount of health, but it’s also valuable for finishing quests and even offered as a reward for people who utilize your Pawns. But before you do all that, you need to know how to craft these potions.

How to make Salubrious Draught

You'll need to craft and deliver Salubrious Draught for the Provisioner's Plight quest.

Source: Shacknews

One of the first quests you might find in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is The Provisioner’s Plight, which requires you to deliver harspuds and Salubrious Draughts. Provided you’ve got the materials, you can actually craft the Salubrious Draughts you need.

To craft a Salubrious Draught, you need Greenwarish (a basic green herb you’ll find in the wild) and a piece of fruit (apple, grapes, blueberries etc). Follow these steps to make as many of these drinks you need:

Open the Pause Menu Go into Items Press the Combine button (shown at the top of the items but below the categories) Select Greenwarish and then select any fruit Choose how many Salubrious Draught you want to craft and hit accept

Salubrious Draught requires Greenwarish and a piece of fruit. This can be crafted in the Items menu.

Source: Shacknews

Once you’ve made one Salubrious Draught, you can find it in the Use Recipe option in the Combine menu. This menu is found by pressing the Combine button on an item and then using the appropriate button to go from Experiment to Use Recipe. This is a quick way to make a bunch of items without having to manually select all the ingredients. Additionally, once you make one concoction, it will show you how to make it using other types of ingredients.

After you’ve made one Salubrious Draught, you should have a decent idea of how to make more so you don’t have to rely on plants to get your health back. Additionally, it’s worth experimenting with other ingredients to see what other things you can make. Be sure to check out our Dragon’s Dogma 2 page for more help!